Lani Kitching to join incumbents in Carbondale

Carbondale's three recently appointed town board members all won formal election to the board in voting that concluded Tuesday in the town election.

Joining Erica Sparhawk, Luis Yllanes and Heather Henry on the board will be Lani Kitching, who had the fourth-highest vote tally in the election to earn a two-year term on the Board of Trustees.

Sparhawk, Yllanes and Henry were each elected to four-year terms. All three had been appointed within the last couple of years to fill vacancies on the town board.

According to unofficial election results posted Tuesday night, Sparhawk had the most votes, 784, to 752 for Yllanes, 721 for Henry and 546 for Kitching. The fifth candidate in the race, April Spaulding, tallied 529.

In addition, Mayor Dan Richardson was running unopposed for reelection.

Town voters also approved another 10-year extension to a special 1.5 mill property tax levy to fund streets, sidewalks, paths and other public improvements through the year 2030. The tax extension passed easily, 884 votes in favor to 282 against.

"It's a good reflection that people are happy with Heather and Luis and myself, and what we and the rest of the board are doing," Sparhawk said. "It's good reinforcement of that work."

Henry and Yllanes agreed.

"It's very exciting to have that stability going forward," Henry said. "We have a really good synergy on the board right now."

Yllanes, who was appointed to the board just last September, said he was "humbled" and a little "floored" to earn the second-highest vote tally.

"I'm so appreciative of the support I got from the town, especially being fairly new to Carbondale," he said. "I think we can do some really amazing things over the next four years."

Kitching said she was honored to be elected to the board.

"I really want to thank the Carbondale community for giving me a chance to represent their civic concerns, and address the issues we're facing here," Kitching said.

Sparhawk called the voter-approved tax renewal "fantastic news," and joined the other elected board members in thanking voters for supporting the measure.

"This tax was first voted into place in 1999, and it's been really key to the upgrades that have been done on Main Street sidewalks and around town," Sparhawk said.