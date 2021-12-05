Kudos & Kindness (Dec. 5): Cheers to junior football; form BOE members; Native American cause

I am very proud that the fifth- and sixth-grade Aspen football team won their second championship this year. The team couldn’t have done it without the support of the Aspen Elks Lodge.

I would like to thank all of the members of the Elks Lodge for all the years that they help the team. I also want to thank the Aspen Recreation Department, Aspen Parks, Aspen middle school and high school football, all the parents who brought food and drinks, and the coaches. Last but not least, thanks to my teammates for all their time and effort.

Let’s do it again next year!

James Fuller #50

A job well done by Marolt, Romero

Thank you Susan Marolt and Dwayne Romero for your time served on the Board of Education. Having sat with each of you, respectively, in meetings over the years, I’ve appreciated your strong sensibilities and thoughtful approach to public education in Aspen. You are stewards of our community and represent the value of service. Our school has evolved into a strong model of community and excellence under your tenure, including our expansion to becoming an IB K-12 School. Bravo and thanks again.

Michelle Stiller

Aspen

Supporting a Native American cause

The Western Colorado Trades and Labor Assembly is a proud sponsor of Native American Market Days and Native American Cultural Programs, and we honor the many contributions of Native Americans to the labor movement. This year, we were able to host a special vaccine clinic during their Market Days, providing adult and pediatric doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to 629 people!

This inspiring event was a precursor to bringing powwows back to Western Colorado. WCTLA supports the efforts of the NACP in achieving this goal. For more information on sponsoring upcoming NACP events, or making a contribution to this worthy cause to support Native American art and culture, visit https://nacpcolorado.org/ .

We wish to thank Robert Wiley and Native American Cultural Programs for allowing us to be part of this wonderful community event, and the teams at CDPHE and CMU who helped make it happen. We extend our gratitude to the Colorado AFL-CIO, and affiliate unions who pulled together to make these events happen- AFT Local #1876- Colorado WINS; International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers- IBEW Local 111; and Colorado Education Association- CEA. This year, more than ever, we have seen the true power of solidarity.

Finally, we would like to thank all members of the community who have been vaccinated, in an effort to end this pandemic. Have a safe and happy holiday season, from our family to yours.

In solidarity …

Molly J. Anderson

Affiliate Union & Allies Organizer

Colorado AFL-CIO