Keystone Resort extends ski season by a week

Keystone Resort announced Tuesday, March 9, that it would extend its closing date by a week — maybe more.

Photo from Keystone Resort

Keystone Resort has extended its season by one week and is now set to close April 11.

While the resort took a conservative approach to its scheduled closing date this year because of pandemic-related uncertainty, spokesperson Loryn Roberson said the overall success of the season led to the decision to stay open longer than anticipated.

“Obviously, this season has been like nothing we’ve ever experienced, and we’ve done everything we can to get open — that was our main goal — and then stay open and keep everyone safe,” Roberson said. “And we’re super grateful for our guests who have done their part in helping us stay open, and because of that, we were excited to offer a little bit of a longer season so that our guests could have a little bit more time on the snow, on the mountain and do what they love.”

Roberson said the new closing date is more aligned with Keystone’s traditional closing date in April. Breckenridge Ski Resort will maintain its plan to close May 31.

It’s no secret that it’s been a rough snow year for Colorado ski resorts. With a later start and less snow than last season , the pandemic hasn’t been the only obstacle ski areas have faced. Despite warmer temperatures that have hit Summit County in March, Roberson was confident that snow conditions would hold up long enough to accommodate the later date.

“We’re definitely excited to see the snow that’s coming up in the forecast,” Roberson said. “March is still traditionally one of Colorado’s snowiest months, so I think we’re excited to get that refresh, and hopefully we’ll continue to see a lot of snow in the forecast.”

While Summit County experienced a dry start to winter, Roberson said the resort’s high-tech snowmaking system set the mountain up for success in the early season and helped to build a solid base. Typically, the base built up at ski areas in the early season is what allows the mountain to stay open into the spring . Roberson noted that the resort plans to continue operating out of both base areas — River Run and Mountain House — until its closing date.

As for Summit County’s other ski areas, Copper Mountain Resort has set its closing date for April 25 , while Arapahoe Basin Ski Area has not set a closing date. A-Basin is often the final ski area to close for the season. While A-Basin closed for the 2019-20 season June 7 after reopening for about two weeks following the COVID-19 shutdown, the ski area has been known to stay open as late as the Fourth of July.

Vail Resorts also announced the season at Beaver Creek Resort and Vail Mountain in Eagle County would be extended by a week. Those new closing dates are April 11 and 18, respectively. The season could be extended even further if conditions permit, according to a news release.