Aspen Wine & Spirits filed a complaint after business hours Tuesday asking a Pitkin County District Court judge to vacate the Aspen Local Licensing Authority’s decision allowing Clark’s Market to sell lower strength beer with 3.2 percent alcohol content.

Anna Stonehouse/The Aspen Times

A new dawn

Glenwood’s Sunlight ski area looks to open up 100 additional acres of terrain, build new chairlift. More on PAGE A5