Head here and here also here Copy

Getting there

All U.S. Grand Prix events are being held in Snowmass Village on mountain at Snowmass Ski Area.

Those coming from Aspen can take a Roaring Fork Transportation Authority bus for free that departs from Rubey Park in downtown Aspen. If you are coming from Glenwood Springs or Basalt, RFTA operates buses to Snowmass but they do require paying a fare.

If you choose to drive there are multiple parking options in Snowmass. You can park for free at the Intercept Lot off Highway 82 and then take a free RFTA bus from there to Snowmass. Parking also is available for free at the Rodeo Lot (Town Park) and shuttles start running at 6:40 a.m. that will take riders directly to Base Village.

If you prefer to park closer to the action, you can pay to park in the Base Village Parking Garage. The first hour is free in the garage and every hour after that is $5 with a maximum daily price of $30.

How to Watch

Unlike the Winter X Games, which are primarily held at the base of Buttermilk, the venue for the 2018 Toyota U.S. Grand Prix is located not just on-mountain in Snowmass, but mid-mountain. The slopestyle course and halfpipe are uphill from the Spider Sabich Picnic Palace and spectators can gain access to this free event in multiple ways. If you plan to ski or snowboard to the venue, you first need to have purchased an Aspen-Snowmass pass and take the Village Express chairlift to the midstation, unload and then ski down Velvet Falls Trail to the Spider Sabich Picnic Area.

For those who don't want to ski but still want to go to the venue, be prepared to work for it. Non-skiers/snowboarders may hike up starting from the top of the Snowmass Village shuttle stop, up Dawdler Trail to the bottom of Velvet Falls Trail and then hike up the west side of the trail until you reach the venue. Be aware, if this is the option you choose according to Aspen Skiing Co. you will be hiking just over 400 feet in half a mile.

To get the most unique view of the events, skiers and snowboarders can ride the Coney Glade chairlift, which will take riders directly over the slopestyle course.

If you are unable to attend or would just prefer to view from the comfort of a couch or bar, the finals for each event will be broadcast on NBC and NBC Sports Network and streaming online at NBCSports.com.

Follow along

For results, happenings and all things U.S. Grand Prix here's who you want to follow on social media:

Twitter

@TheAspenTimes

@usskiteam

Facebook

http://www.facebook.com/AspenTimes

http://www.facebook.com/SnowmassSun

http://www.facebook.com/usskiandsnowboard

http://www.facebook.com/snowmass

Instagram

@aspentimes

@thedropinaspen

@snowmass

@ussnowboardteam

@usfreeskiteam

Hashtags

#ToyotaGP

#ridetopyeongchang