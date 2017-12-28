New Year’s weekend listing of events
December 28, 2017
Wondering where to go to ring in the New Year in Aspen-Snowmass? We've complied a list of events for every budget, from firework viewing to concerts to Champagne soirees, there really is something for every taste. And we didn't limit the list to just New Year's Eve events so you can get the party started on Friday and go on through the weekend. Note* This list does not include special New Year's Eve dinner seatings
Friday, Dec. 29
Aspen Film Academy Screenings
Wheeler Opera House
"Dina", 2 p.m.
"Roman J. Israel, Esq.", 5 p.m.
Recommended Stories For You
"Get Out", 8:30 p.m.
$20
Dee Dee Bridgewater
JAS Café at the Aspen Cooking School, 7 and 9:15 p.m.
SOLD OUT
Odesza with Marvel Years
Belly Up Aspen, 10 p.m.
SOLD OUT
Saturday, Dec. 30
Ajax Cup
Race on Aspen Mountain, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Afterparty at Shlomo's, 3 to 6:30 p.m.
Aspen Film Academy Screenings
Paepcke Auditorium
"Kedi", 12 p.m.
"Coco", 2 p.m. ($15 Aspen Film members/ Free for children)
"In the Fade", 5 p.m.
"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri", 8 p.m.
$20
Dee Dee Bridgewater
JAS Café at the Aspen Cooking School, 7 and 9:15 p.m.
SOLD OUT
Jason Latimer: Curator of Impossible Science (magician)
Wheeler Opera House, 4 & 6:30 p.m.
$42 adult/ $32 child
Jane's Addiction at Belly Up Aspen
9:30 p.m.
SOLD OUT
Sunday, Dec. 31
Mountain Social at the St. Regis Aspen
5 p.m. to 2 a.m.: DJ, cocktain service, complimentary Champagne toast at midnight, firework viewing
Free, open to the public
Wagner Park Bonfire and DJ
8 p.m. to midnight: Fireworks are at 8 p.m. and midnight
Free
New Years at Red Onion
10 p.m to 2 a.m.: DJ Golden, complimentary Champagne toast at midnight
$15
New Years at Silver City
9 p.m.: Williams Brothers Band, complimentary Champagne toast at midnight
$20
Jimmy's Bodega Aspen
Starts at 9 p.m.: Includes two drinks or four beers
$40
Hooch Craft Cocktail Bar
9 p.m.: Complimentary Champagne toast or shot of Fernet at midnight
$40 (standing room only); VIP tables available (email lindze@hoochaspen.com)
Base Camp in Snowmass
10 p.m. to 2 a.m.: Berkel Beats
$45/GA; $100/VIP
Sholmo's
9 p.m. to 2 a.m.: DJ, hors d'oeuvres and complimentary Champagne toast at midnight
$50
Mi Chola
10 p.m. to 2 a.m.: Open bar, photo booth, light appetizers, DJ
$120
Eric's Bar
DJ, Champagne toast at midnight
Infamous Stringdusters
Doors open at 7:30 p.m. for open bar and light appetizers, concert starts at 9:30 p.m.
SOLD OUT
New Year's Eve 2017 at the Aspen Art Museum
6 to 8:30 p.m. buffet dinner, 8 p.m. Champagne toast and fireworks
SOLD OUT
Great Gatsby Party at Aspen Kitchen
11 p.m. to 2 a.m.: Premium open bar, Champagne toast, patio for viewing fireworks
$200
Grey Lady
10 p.m. to 2 a.m.: Open bar, Champagne toast at midnight, DJ
$250
Midnight Crush New Year's Eve Party at The Limelight Hotel
10 p.m. to 1:45 a.m.: Bottomless Veuve Clicquot, passed hors d'oeuvres and sweets, photo booth, open bar, party favors, DJ
$250
Jane's Addiction at Belly Up Aspen
9:30 p.m.
SOLD OUT
Escobar
10 p.m. to midnight: DJ, unlimited Champagne, open bar until midnight
$350/GA; VIP tables call 970-414-0524
Bootsy Bellows Aspen
9:45 p.m. to 1:45 a.m.; Open bar until midngiht, passed sushi, bottomless Champagne, DJ
$500
The Dom Perignon Party at The Little Nell
10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.: Bottomless Dom Perignon, open bar, food stations, musical acts, entertainment, DJs
$575++/person; $12,000/group for reserved seating
Clicquot Cats on Little Nell run
7:15 to 8:45 p.m. and 11:15 p.m. to 12:45 a.m.: Get shuttled up the Little Nell run on Aspen Mountain to view the fireworks with Champagne, raw seafood bar, caviar, chocolate covered strawberries, hot chocolate, celebratory Bellinis toast
SOLD OUT
Trending In: Local
- Aspen, other ski areas in White River pay record $20.18M in fees
- Vice President Mike Pence heads to Aspen area for vacation
- Aspen Skiing Co. employees fund videos to improve safety on Colorado’s big peaks
- Aspen School District’s superintendent’s contract keeps him through June 2020
- Hanging Lake fee to depend on shuttle service