Grand (Hyatt) opening for Marble Distilling in Aspen on Saturday

Marble Distilling Co. will debut its second tasting room Saturday, Jan. 6, at the Hyatt Residence Club Grand Aspen with a grand-opening set from 4 to 7 p.m.

"We kind of want to bring that Carbondale and local flavor back to Aspen," said Connie Baker, cofounder and head distiller of Marble Distilling, which launched in June 2015 in Carbondale. "It doesn't always feel that very local in Aspen anymore."

The tasting room comprises about 850 square feet with enough room for 70 people, Baker said. Outside the tasting room are a courtyard and fire pit, including a vodka luge housed in a life-sized, ice-sculptured martini glass.

Opening a location in Aspen wasn't an idea until the general manager of the Aspen Hyatt visited Marble Distilling in Carbondale, and was impressed enough with its atmosphere and offerings to convince Baker to consider a second tasting room.

"So we met with the HOA board (of the Hyatt)," Baker said, "and they really felt that it was the perfect match."

Saturday's festivities include Colorado craft cocktails, live music from The Crown Ferlies, and food from Slow Groovin' BBQ and Sweet Coloradough.

Recommended Stories For You

Attendees also will have the chance to receive a complimentary night at the The Distillery Inn, a collection of five suites above the Carbondale tasting room.

Future plans for the Aspen location include live music, comedy and trunk shows, among other offerings.