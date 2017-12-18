Grand banana hunting failure in Snowmass

With just 4 percent of terrain open at Snowmass Ski Area, one might think it would be easy to find at least one of the 1,967 bananas hidden around the mountain and in the village Saturday for Banana Days.

Think again. It wasn't easy. In fact, I didn't just find the task to be difficult; I found it to be impossible.

I was on Snowmass from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. partially working and partially hunting for bananas and I didn't spot one single plastic banana.

Now I consider myself to be pretty adept at "Where's Waldo," but apparently I need the item I'm searching for to be clothed in a red and white striped sweater with a matching beanie for me to pick it out of a crowd.

My banana-hunting companion Jill and I arrived at Snowmass around 9:30 a.m. Saturday and were heading up the Village Express lift a little after 10, excited and, naively, expecting to spot a banana everywhere we looked.

Apparently we should've been there when the lifts started spinning at 8:30 a.m. to find the goods. According to a story in The Aspen Times on Sunday, one family found 66 bananas throughout the day, including a dozen they found on their first lift ride.

In addition to general banana hunting, Jill and I decided to take part in the "Grand Banana Scavenger Hunt," which had us going all over the mountain, taking our skis on and off, climbing up and down stairs and generally getting much more of a workout in than we expected.

We easily solved the first two clues, but it was certain pieces of the third one that had us stumped.

Quickly we found where we were supposed to go, the old Timbermill location, and who we were supposed to find there. What we didn't know was the name of trophy that the winner of the bartenders brawl, a now-defunct contest, received nor the name of the apres-ski cocktail made with peppermint schnapps and hot cocoa served at the Timbermill.

In case you ever need this information for a future hunt or trivia, the trophy was a stuffed animal parrot that now lives in a cage in Il Poggio and the drink is called the Snuggler.

The amount of time that we were set back in searching for these answers proved to be too much, and we ended up a few clues back when the first-, second- and third-place winners finished the race.

Despite our grand banana failure, I've decided that I would do it all again. In fact, I hope Snowmass decides to bring back Banana Days every year. The atmosphere was fun, everyone was feeling festive and it was cool to learn more about the area.

But until they do, I'm going to be reading the entire history of Snowmass and entering every Easter egg hunt I can to be ready for the next one.