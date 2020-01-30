Governments plan alternative recycling plans as Willits facility set to close Jan. 31

Cardboard recycling bins are lined up at a drop-in site at Willits earlier this winter. The site is popular for midvalley residents who don't pay for curbsite recycling service.

The governments of Eagle County and Basalt will team up to host two free “hard-to-recycle” events this year.

The announcement comes after the governments decided they couldn’t provide the $120,000 subsidy needed to keep a public, drop-off recycling center open in Willits past the end of this month.

“After a lot of research and discussion, we’ve determined that a $60,000 investment will go much further toward our environmental goals if we focus on larger waste diversion issues, such as keeping the most toxic items out of the landfill and developing ongoing composting options,” Basalt Town Manager Ryan Mahoney said.

The replacement recycling events will provide opportunities for midvalley residents to safely dispose of electronic waste such as computers and televisions, household hazardous waste such as paint and motor oil, metal appliances such as washers and dryers plus tires. There also will be collection dates for yard waste.

Dates and locations for a spring and fall special recycling event are being explored. Community members can weigh in by contacting Mahoney at ryan.mahoney@basalt.net.

Officials from both Basalt and Eagle County recognize that the closing of the drop-off center will make recycling less convenient for some community members. Free residential recycling drop off is available at the Pitkin County Landfill, located at 32046 Jack Gredig Lane in Aspen, and at the South Canyon Landfill located at 1205 CO Highway 134 in Glenwood Springs. In addition, curbside recycling is available from the waste haulers who serve the Roaring Fork Valley, including Waste Management, Mountain Waste and Recycling and Valley Waste Solution. Costs range from $18 to $35 per month.