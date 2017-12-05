GoFundMe set up in memory of Basalt’s Patrick Palardy

A GoFundMe page was started for people who want to make a contribution to the Aspen Hope Center in memory of Patrick Palardy.

Palardy, 15 and a freshman at Basalt High School, died of a suicide Nov. 3. His death caught his family and friends off guard because he was an outwardly happy boy who brought joy to everyone he touched.

Funds donated will go to the Aspen Hope Center for its efforts to educate parents and children on how to openly communicate, what signs to look for that may suggest a person is thinking about suicide, and how to get help before a crisis becomes fatal.

Temple Glassier, Patrick's mother, is working with the Hope Center to advance their education efforts so that no other parent in the Roaring Fork Valley has to experience her pain.

The link for the page can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/never-another-suicide.