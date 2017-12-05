GoFundMe set up in memory of Basalt’s Patrick Palardy
December 5, 2017
A GoFundMe page was started for people who want to make a contribution to the Aspen Hope Center in memory of Patrick Palardy.
Palardy, 15 and a freshman at Basalt High School, died of a suicide Nov. 3. His death caught his family and friends off guard because he was an outwardly happy boy who brought joy to everyone he touched.
Funds donated will go to the Aspen Hope Center for its efforts to educate parents and children on how to openly communicate, what signs to look for that may suggest a person is thinking about suicide, and how to get help before a crisis becomes fatal.
Temple Glassier, Patrick's mother, is working with the Hope Center to advance their education efforts so that no other parent in the Roaring Fork Valley has to experience her pain.
The link for the page can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/never-another-suicide.
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Local
- What’s the Big Deal: Thomas Barrack Jr., close ally of Trump, buys Aspen home for $15.5 million
- Aspen-based EcoFlight provides bird’s-eye view of embattled Bears Ears National Monument
- Tweet All About It: And the beat goes on
- Aspen’s Klaus Obermeyer celebrates 98th birthday with business as usual
- Snowmass gears up for birthday gala
Trending Sitewide
- Residents moving out of Colorado in record numbers
- Wilderness Workshop’s trail efforts incense Pitkin County officials
- What’s the Big Deal: Thomas Barrack Jr., close ally of Trump, buys Aspen home for $15.5 million
- Aspen’s Maple continues comeback, and Johno McBride has a lot to do with it
- What’s the Big Deal: Thomas Barrack Jr., close ally of Trump, buys Aspen home for $15.5 million