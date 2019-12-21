Glenwood Springs hires Joseph Deras as its new police chief

Joseph Deras, currently a police captain in Gilroy, California, will serve as the next chief of police for the city of Glenwood Springs beginning in January.

Deras brings 28 years of law enforcement experience to the Glenwood Springs Police Department and is bilingual in English and Spanish.

“I could not be more elated about the opportunity to be a part of the city of Glenwood Springs, its police department and the community,” Deras said in a news release. “The various community members I have met thus far, the police department team, the entire city hall staff and elected officials have been very warm and welcoming.”

“Their kindness validates my feelings that this was the perfect fit for me and my family,” Deras said.

Earlier this year, former Glenwood Springs Chief of Police Terry Wilson announced his retirement following 35 years of service with the department.

Additionally, Lt. Bill Kimminau served as acting chief of police as the city conducted a national search for Wilson’s permanent replacement.

On Dec. 5, the city hosted a meet and greet with the four finalists, which included Canon City Chief of Police Daric Harvey, Bay Harbor, Florida, Chief of Police Cristian “Sean” Hemingway, former University of Vermont Chief of Police Lianne Tuomey, and Deras.

Ultimately, the final hiring decision was up to City Manager Debra Figueroa.

“[Deras] has the experience and skills that make him a great fit to lead our Police Department,” Figueroa said in the news release. “I am excited to welcome him as an employee of the city of Glenwood Springs but also as a member of our community.”

In addition to holding a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice administration, Deras is currently finishing his master’s degree in public safety leadership from the University of San Diego.

As a captain with the Gilroy Police Department, Deras is responsible for its detective unit, gang/narcotics group, traffic team, internal affairs, hiring, public information and department litigation.

According to the news release, Deras will officially begin as Glenwood Springs chief of police “sometime in January 2020.”

“I want to sincerely thank Lt. Kimminau for his leadership during this transition and express my gratitude for the entire Glenwood Springs Police Department for their patience and support during this process,” Figueroa said.

mabennett@postindependent.com