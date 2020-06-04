GarCo food, school meal distribution programs extended

Emergency food and student meal distributions for those in need throughout Garfield County are continuing into the summer months as part of the ongoing coronavirus economic impact relief efforts.

However, in the case of the weekly LIFT-UP food bag distributions, the schedule will be scaled back to once per week in each community later this month.

LIFT-UP plans to continue its drive-thru food distribution sites in Carbondale, Glenwood Springs, New Castle, Rifle and Parachute. Starting June 15, the schedule will switch to one day each week per community.

There will also be longer distribution times and some later pick-up hours as people ease back into their work schedules, according to a press release from the agency. The new schedule is planned to continue through July.

Meanwhile, even though school is now out for the year, the Roaring Fork School District plans to continue is weekday meal distributions for anyone age 18 and under through July 24, district officials announced recently.

Grab-and-go breakfast and lunch meals are being handed out in designated locations in each community, including Glenwood Springs Elementary, Crystal River Elementary in Carbondale and Basalt Elementary schools.

To date since the free meal program was begun during spring break in March, the district has distributed more than 85,000 meals, Jeff Gatlin, chief operating officer for the district, reported at the May 27 school board meeting.

LIFT-UP reported that it had its busiest weeks in mid-April when nearly 900 families received emergency food bags.

“Over the last three weeks we have consistently seen around 500 families being served, which is still nearly four times our normal distribution numbers,” Angela Mills, LIFT-UP Executive Director said in the release. “We are doing our best to anticipate needs, while communicating distribution sites via social media, partnerships, press releases and some limited advertising to reach those who may not have access to social media or online information.”

The food bags contain non-perishable staples including canned, bagged and boxed items, as well as fresh fruit, meat and dairy, as available. Food is provided through The Emergency Food Assistance Program, Grocery Rescue from throughout the valley grocery stores and partnerships, as well as food items purchased from Food Bank of the Rockies and local farmers.

LIFT-UP’s soup kitchen program, Extended Table, will also continue to function as a grab-n-go bagged meal at the following locations:

• Rifle: 5 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday at the Rifle United Methodist Presbyterian Church, Lovell Building, 200 E. 4th St.

• Glenwood Springs: 5 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, First United Methodist Church, 824 Cooper Ave. Check liftup.org and church for posted updates on continued meal distribution.