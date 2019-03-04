Future of Glenwood airport under review

The future of the Glenwood Springs Municipal Airport appears up in the air.

On Wednesday, city officials will host a public information and data-gathering session regarding the recently completed Airport Property Scenario Planning Project, which began in the fall.

The public is being asked to weigh in on various scenarios, including whether to maintain the airport operation or consider redevelopment of the property.

City Manager Debra Figueroa said the purpose of the project was to analyze environmental and physical conditions, compare various land uses, weigh community benefit and study the economic and market conditions for the land encompassing and surrounding the airport property.

"The intent is (to) evaluate various potential scenarios including expanded aviation to guide future improvements and/or redevelopment of the area, if applicable," Figueroa said.

The city will present the findings, collected by the project consultant team led by market strategists Gruen Gruen + Associates with help from SGM Engineering and The Land Studio, at Wednesday evening's meeting.

"The meeting is intended to inform the neighborhood and other interested community members of the project's progress and findings, and gain feedback on potential land-use scenarios," Figueroa said.

Currently, the Glenwood Springs Municipal Airport predominately provides hangar space and tie-downs for private small airplanes, aircraft mechanics, air medical transport and, when necessary, fire operations to the city.

"The airport also provides a base for flight instruction, hosts an annual Aviation Expo, and partners with groups such as the Boy Scouts and Air Force ROTC to offer opportunities for young people to gain experience in aviation and learn more about aviation-related careers," Figueroa added.

Recently, the city hosted a separate airport meeting to address public concerns over noise and odor emanating from the airport from the Classic Air medical helicopter that frequently lands at the facility for fueling and maintenance. The city has said it has since addressed those issues.

City officials also said in a statement that, in addition to an evaluation of potential continued aviation uses, "civic, residential and nonresidential uses" for the airport property also would receive consideration.

The city said it encourages meeting attendees to ask questions and provide feedback to the consulting team.

The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Sopris Elementary School, 1150 Mt. Sopris Drive, Glenwood Springs.