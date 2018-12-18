Full moon fever returns to Aspen with uphill event Saturday evening

Aspen Skiing Co. will host its first Full Moon Dinner at the Cliffhouse at Buttermilk on Saturday.

People are urged to skin or hike up Buttermilk under the Full Cold Moon. Free hot chocolate will be served outside around the Cowboy Cauldron. A la carte dinner options, snacks and a cash bar will be offered inside the Cliffhouse. The restaurant will be open from 5 to 8 p.m.

Participants must follow the designated route climbing and descending. No dog are allowed.

Other Full Moon Dinners will be held on Jan. 20 and Feb. 19, according to a Skico post on Facebook.