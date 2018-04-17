Fryingpan River cleanup, celebrations by ACES and Aspen TREE highlight Earth Day

The 20th annual Fryingpan River Cleanup will head numerous activities planned in the Aspen area for Earth Day weekend.

Earth Day is Sunday but the cleanup will get the weekend rolling Saturday. The event will start with a free breakfast at 8:30 a.m. in Lions Park in downtown Basalt. After chowing down, volunteers will be assigned to pick up trash along either on a 1-mile section of the Fryingpan River or along the stretches of the Roaring Fork River through Basalt.

Volunteers will receive trash bags and safety vests. They need to bring appropriate clothing, gloves, long pants, a hat and sunscreen.

As always, prizes will be awarded for Best of Trash, most useful and most unusual.

Aspen Center for Environmental Studies, the city of Aspen, Pitkin County Landfill and Aspen Hatter will team to host a community celebration of Earth Day from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at ACES' headquarters at Hallam Lake.

The mixer will include libations from Marble Distilling Co., locally sourced, meatless snacks from Rock Bottom Ranch, live music and several activity stations where attendees can learn about local environmental groups and causes.

Recommended Stories For You

Prior to the event, ACES and Outdoor Voices are coordinating a community cleanup in Aspen. Participants should meet at the Outdoor Voices store at 625 E. Hyman Ave. in Aspen. They will pick up "microtrash" around town before meeting at ACES at 5 p.m. Microtrash is small bits of plastic, glass or other non-organic material that forms as larger trash breaks down. It includes food wrappers, bottle caps and broken bottles.

Participants should bring gloves. They will receive a free pair of leggings or shorts from Outdoor Voices at the Earth Day celebration at Hallam Lake.

Aspen TREE will wait until Sunday to celebrate Earth Day. It will show off its baby farm animals at the Cozy Point Farm Park, plant roots and celebrate groundbreaking for expansion of the facilities. They plan to switch their name that day to The Farm Collaborative. The event is 2 to 5 p.m.

"For those interested in digging a little deeper, join us at 11 a.m. for some real farmyard service and volunteer work," Aspen TREE's community invite says.