Free lunch on Friday at Aspen fire station
Fifty free lunches will be given away Friday at the Aspen Fire Department.
The Aspen Art Museum, Epicure Catering and Aspen Meadows are providing the meals.
The lunches are available to anyone on a first-reserved, first-served basis by emailing Food@AspenFire.com or calling 970-924-0432 by Thursday night to reserve a meal.
Details on pick-up will be offered once individuals are confirmed for their meal.
If there is enough demand from the public, the effort will continue the “Free Lunch Friday at the Fire Department” for the next few weeks.
The lunches are for any community member who might benefit from a free lunch or any person in need — whether you’ve been laid off or have reduced hours, or if you just need a small boost in the form of a free lunch.
The Aspen Fire Protection and Aspen Volunteer Fire Department were the recipients last week of over 60 lunches to on-duty responders from Aspen to Carbondale, courtesy of the Aspen Art Museum and Epicure Catering.
