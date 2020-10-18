‘Freak Power Day’ slideshow: Aspenites celebrate 50th anniversary of Hunter S. Thompson’s run for sheriff

A group of Aspenites including Mayor Torre and Pitkin County Sheriff Joe DiSalvo gathered Saturday around town to honored the 50th anniversary of Hunter S. Thompson’s famed 1970 campaign for sheriff.

The events coincided with the premiere of the new documentary “Freak Power: The Ballot or the Bomb” on Saturday night at the Aspen Art Museum. To read Aspen Times entertainment editor Andrew Travers’s story on the making of the film, go here.

And coming later this week, The Aspen Times is publishing a special 16-page insert reprinting the newspaper’s original contemporaneous coverage of Hunter S. Thompson’s campaign for sheriff in 1970. Look for it on newsstands and at aspentimes.com.