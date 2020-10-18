‘Freak Power Day’ slideshow: Aspenites celebrate 50th anniversary of Hunter S. Thompson’s run for sheriff
A group of Aspenites including Mayor Torre and Pitkin County Sheriff Joe DiSalvo gathered Saturday around town to honored the 50th anniversary of Hunter S. Thompson’s famed 1970 campaign for sheriff.
The events coincided with the premiere of the new documentary “Freak Power: The Ballot or the Bomb” on Saturday night at the Aspen Art Museum. To read Aspen Times entertainment editor Andrew Travers’s story on the making of the film, go here.
And coming later this week, The Aspen Times is publishing a special 16-page insert reprinting the newspaper’s original contemporaneous coverage of Hunter S. Thompson’s campaign for sheriff in 1970. Look for it on newsstands and at aspentimes.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Aspen hires new communications director to help officials ‘engage’ with community
A high level communicator has been hired within the city of Aspen as the municipal government develops a strategic communications plan.