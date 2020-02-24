Forum will be held Monday for Basalt council candidates

The six candidates for Basalt Town Council will deliver their goods at a forum Monday at the Eagle County office building and community center in El Jebel from 5 to 7 p.m.

The candidates are Glenn Drummond, Tiffany Haddad, Elyse Hottel, David Knight, Jennifer Riffle and Kirk “Dieter” Schindler. Riffle is the only incumbent seeking re-election. Board members Auden Schendler and Katie Schwoerer didn’t run again.

The three candidates who attract the most votes will earn the seats. There are no races by districts.

The election is April 7, though the ballots will be mailed in mid-March.

Roaring Fork Weekly Journal is hosting the event.