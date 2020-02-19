Forest Service extends deadline for comments on Redstone to McClure trail

A public comment period for the proposed Redstone to McClure Pass trail has been extended by the White River National Forest.

The deadline was originally set for Feb. 20. The U.S. Forest Service released a notice Tuesday saying the deadline is extended 30 days.

“Public comment will assist the Forest in determining the scope of the analysis to be conducted and the range of alternative courses of action to be considered within the analysis,” the Forest Service said.

There will be a second opportunity for public comments following the release of a draft environmental assessment.

Additional project information can be found at http://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=56913.