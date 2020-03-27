Food drive from noon 9 a.m. to noon Friday at Aspen Middle School

Aspen Middle School.

Anna Stonehouse/The Aspen Times

Aspen Family Connections will be accepting drop-off food donations from the public from 9 a.m. to noon Friday at Aspen Middle School.

Preferred donations include pasta, rice, jars of sauce, peanut butter, jelly, cans of beans and soup, etc. No donations will be accepted from anyone with any symptoms or who has been in contact with anyone who has COVID-19 symptoms. No food donations will be picked up from the public’s homes. Only nonperishable food will be accepted; no cooked or prepared food. Food must be in original packaging.

A 6-foot minimum distance will be observed at all times during the Friday drop-off.

The drop-off is put on by Aspen Family Connections in partnership with Food Bank of the Rockies, which plans to give away the food by drive-through distribution noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the administration building entrance by Aspen High School. All food donated will be sanitized prior to distribution.

Aspen Family Connections also is offering food delivery for anyone in self-quarantine or self-isolation because of illness. Leave a message on 970-205-7025 “and we will call you back very soon, to get all your information,” Aspen Family Connections said.