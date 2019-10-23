Fire restrictions eased in Eagle County

Fire restrictions enacted in Eagle County in early October were lifted Wednesday due to favorable weather conditions.

The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office said local fire officials were in agreement that recent moisture, increased humidity and cooler overnight temperatures reduced the fire danger.

“Officials still recommend using precautions as conditions remain dry and diligence is always needed in ensuring campfires are completely out, and watched closely when in use,” said a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Eagle County had enacted fire restrictions earlier this month that prohibited everything from campfires in the backcountry to charcoal grilling.