Field potentially getting crowded in Basalt mayor, council races

The candidate field for the Basalt mayor race and three council seats will potentially be crowded in the April 7 election as more people have picked up petitions.

People who have recently picked up nomination petitions for the council race are Elyse Hottel, Kirk Schindler and Chris Touchette. Those who previously picked up petitions are incumbent Jennifer Riffle as well as Glenn Drummond, Tiffany Haddad and David Knight.

In the mayor’s race, Bill Kane, Bill Infante and Rob Leavitt have picked up petitions.

Candidacy isn’t official until a person returns their nomination petition. Town Clerk Pam Schilling said some people who picked up petitions made it clear they hadn’t made up their mind yet about running.

So far only Kane has returned his petition in the mayor’s race while Haddad, Knight and Riffle have returned their petitions in the council race.

Nomination petitions must be turned in the town clerk’s office by 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27. They must have the signatures of 25 qualified electors.

The terms are for four years.