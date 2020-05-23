Farmers market in Basalt awaits OK from Eagle County

Basalt will continue its summer market following approval from county officials.

Plans for Basalt Farmers Market this summer are pending by approval by Eagle County, and if approved, include live music, artisans, and food and produce vendors.

The Sunday market would start June 21 and end Sept. 27, according to town planner Sara Nadolny.

She said Friday the plan is to divide the market into zones where four or five vendor booths are situated 6 feet apart to avoid a large group of people gathering, which follows COVID-19 protocols.

Specific types of vendors may be located in certain zones so if people are just looking for produce, they only have to go to one area.

A single musician or a family duo who live in the same household is being proposed as live entertainment.

Nadolny said the town wants to be able to provide a venue for people to socialize from a distance and enjoy the summer season.

“It’s a different year and we want to find that bright spot,” she said. “It’s a little gem in the valley, and it will be nice just to see another person and be outside.”

The Eagle County public health order is contemplating gatherings of 50 people or fewer, but they still need to follow the 6-foot rule for social distancing, wear a mask and follow other COVID-19 guidance.

“People need to take responsibility and use their own sense of safety,” Nadolny said.

Marc Benchimol, the county’s environmental health specialist, said he needs to consider the market’s disease risk control plan and the guidance around farmers markets.

“I want to work on this aggressively and keep this moving,” he said, adding he first needs to deal with the reopening of restaurants next week.

Nadolny said the town is waiting for the green light to let vendors know what the plan is.

She said 35 of them are confirmed, and include produce growers, prepared food vendors, general artisans, jewelry makers, hats and accessories like face masks, and a booth for voter registration.

Hours of operation would be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

