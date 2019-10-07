Excavation work on Aspen city office building means more truck traffic

Construction to demolish the old Aspen Chamber Resort Association building is nearly complete to make way for new city offices at Rio Grande Place.

Anna Stonehouse/The Aspen Times

Construction on the new city of Aspen office building will continue to disrupt traffic on Mill Street and the Rio Grande parking garage through the fall.

Excavation activities and heavy truck traffic in and out of the site will continue through November, according to a news release.

Later this month, crews will begin construction on the new foundation footings and walls.

Parking garage users should continue to enter the parking garage via North Mill Street and exit via Rio Grande Place.

The lower garage entrance is anticipated to reopen in the next couple weeks, according to the release.

Next week, the Mill Street sidewalk replacement is anticipated to be complete.

The blue staircase connecting Rio Grande Place and the plaza is closed, and remains closed for the next two years.

For alternate access, use the Jail Trail or the parking garage elevator.

The city is hosting a neighborhood barbecue from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday on the Galena Plaza lawn.

For more information, visit http://www.city ofaspen.com/newcityoffices or call the 24-hour hotline at 970-429-1793