Entrance to Aspen construction done; popular bus stops to reopen Thursday

The Seventh and Eighth street bus stops are scheduled to open Thursday, a few weeks later than their original opening date.

They've been closed since April as part of the Castle Creek Bridge and Hallam Street corridor improvement project. Both bus stops have been overhauled, with new shelters, sidewalks and platforms.

Beginning on Thanksgiving Day, the Roaring Fork Transportation Authority will begin upvalley and downvalley service at those stops. Bus Rapid Transit buses will serve only Eighth Street — the nearest BRT stops are at Buttermilk and Garmisch Street.

RFTA will continue BRT service at Fourth Street and at the roundabout through Wednesday.

Most of the construction activities are complete and the contractor is currently completing final activities including the bus shelters.

Also, the city of Aspen is hosting a community appreciation event next week, following the conclusion of the construction of the bridge and the corridor leading into town.

Recommended Stories For You

The event will take place Nov. 27 at 3 p.m. at the new Eighth Street outbound (downvalley) bus stop. Light refreshments will be served, and guided site tours will be provided as requested.

"We are incredibly grateful for everyone's patience during project construction," said city engineer Trish Aragon in a statement. "We've had a lot of positive feedback as these final pieces come together. I am excited to close the chapter to this project. These improvements are the result of public input and insights and it feels great to see them in place."