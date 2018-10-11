Entrance to Aspen bridge project completion date delayed, extra days needed

Castle Creek Bridge construction will not finish on the expected completion date of Oct. 31 because of unfavorable weather conditions, the city of Aspen announced Thursday.

It is anticipated that the work remaining will include the Eighth Street bus shelters, south bridge railing and landscaping.

Crews will require up to two days the second week of November for work, which will require the use of Power Plant Road as a detour.

Crews haven't been able to work on some critical projects, including waterproofing, paving and striping, according to city officials.

That's why there will be night work on Tuesday. Next week, crews will be laying waterproofing and paving the bridge. This work requires a minimum rising temperature of approximately 50 degrees, and must be completed with a "clean" bridge deck and without interruption, according to city officials. That means no cars can drive on the waterproofing until the bridge is paved.

Gould Construction, the general contractor on the project, is planning to take advantage of the forecasted favorable weather conditions next week.

Recommended Stories For You

On Tuesday night, flagger operations will be in effect facilitating inbound motorists and outbound buses across the bridge.

There will be three large, bright overnight lights to help safe flagging operations. These lights will be placed at Sixth and Main streets, Seventh and Hallam streets and at the west end of the bridge.

Weather also delayed the opening of the Seventh and Main streets intersection. It was supposed to be open Oct. 9. Now, it's anticipated to open Monday, weather permitting.

Once the intersection opens, inbound traffic will return to the S-curves when entering town and outbound traffic will shift to Sixth Street — from Fifth Street — to Smuggler and Power Plant Road from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday and some Saturdays.

Outside of construction hours, the Power Plant detour is not in effect, and all motorists will use the S-curves.

The Sixth Street (outbound) and Seventh Street (inbound) bus stops also will open Monday.

RFTA service of the Eighth Street bus stops is anticipated to begin in November pending final work.

The work is part of the Castle Creek Bridge and Hallam Street improvement project that will see $4.65 million worth of upgrades to the entrance of town. The project began in April.

Updated information is available on the project website, castlecreekbridge.com.