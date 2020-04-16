Elyse Hottel holds on to win Basalt Town Council seat

Elyse Hottel

Sara Tie

Elyse Hottel held on to win the third Basalt Town Council seat after final votes were tallied Thursday morning, according to Town Clerk Pam Schilling.

Hottel and Dieter Schindler each received three votes among those that couldn’t be counted on Election Day, April 7, according to the final tally released by Schilling. There were outstanding ballots mailed overseas and votes with signature verification issues that still needed to be counted.

After the final vote, Hottel had 509 votes to Schindler’s 505. That was the only seat that outstanding after Election Day.

Glenn Drummond won a council seat with 583 votes while David Knight earned a seat with 577. Hottel followed at 509.

The three candidates who did not win seats were Schindler, 505 votes; Jennifer Riffle with 465; and Tiffany Haddad with 410.

The final tally in the mayor’s race was Bill Kane with 654 votes; Bill Infante with 274; and Rob Leavitt with 220.

The winning candidates will be sworn into office April 28.