Eagle Scout organizes panel discussion about Basalt’s history

A Boy Scout in Basalt Troop 242 is organizing and moderating an event Monday on the town’s history.

Miles Craft is organizing a panel discussion as part of his Eagle Scout project. The panel will give a presentation from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Basalt Regional Library. Appetizers will be available at 5 p.m. The event is open to the public.

The panel includes local residents Leroy and Janice Duroux, Bennett Bramson, Tony Vagneur, Rick Stevens and Skyler Lomahaftewah. They will talk about Basalt’s history and the importance of preserving it.

The project will benefit the Basalt Regional Heritage Society.