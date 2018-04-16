Eagle County will consider extension of moratorium in Basalt-El Jebel area

The Eagle County Commissioners will consider Tuesday extending a moratorium on land use applications with proposed zoning changes in the Roaring Fork Valley.

The extension of the moratorium, which has been in place for six months, would provide additional time for the Roaring Fork Valley Regional Planning Commission to complete an update of the Mid-Valley Area Community Master Plan.

The proposed extension of the moratorium will be for two months from its scheduled expiration on April 23 or until the master plan update is completed, whichever comes first.

The moratorium applies to zone change applications for properties comprised of 5 acres or more that fall within the boundaries of the master plan.

The planning commission will hold its seventh work session Thursday on the master plan update. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Eagle County Community Center, located adjacent to Crown Mountain Park in El Jebel.

The meeting will feature a review of draft refinements to the master plan and a review of future land-use maps. The master plan is a document that guides the county commissioners on the type and density of development allowed in the Roaring Fork Valley portion of Eagle County.

Public comment will be accepted at the meeting.