Eagle County Sheriff’s Office needs help catching El Jebel-area porch pirates

The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information to help capture “porch pirates” that have been stealing packages this week in Missouri Heights and Blue Lake subdivision.

Several reports were made with the sheriff’s office about packages being taken from porches and mailboxes Wednesday. Authorities believe there are probably more thefts that went unnoticed.

“The suspects were seen driving a blue sedan with a loud exhaust or muffler with two males who remained in the car and a young female who was seen grabbing packages from homes,” said a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Deputies are asking residents who have information or camera footage of the suspects or a vehicle to contact them at the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office at 970-328-8500 or Eagle County Crime Stoppers at 970-328-7007, 1-800-972-TIPS. If your tip leads to the arrest and indictment of any suspect involved, you could earn a cash reward from the Eagle County Crime Stoppers.