Eagle County seeks residents’ input on pre-disaster mitigation plan

Eagle County is working on a Pre-Disaster Mitigation Plan and is seeking public feedback on the latest draft.

The plan identifies natural and man-made hazards that are likely to affect areas of the county. It identifies measures that could lessen the impacts of those hazards.

Western Eagle County includes El Jebel and most of Basalt as well as parts of Emma, the Fryingpan Valley and Missouri Heights. County residents are asked to review the plan at http://www.eaglecounty.us/emergency and provide comments at goo.gl/QuAcvo. The comment form will be available until Nov. 30.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency requires an update to the plan every five years.