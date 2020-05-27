Eagle County plans limited reopening of government in coronavirus era

Eagle County office building and community center in El Jebel will reopen with limited in-person hours and services starting June 1.

Eagle County is figuring out how to get the government apparatus functioning again in a more normal way in the era of COVID-19.

The county government announced Wednesday it will start a phased opening of facilities and operations for in-person services. It has also modified procedures for public meetings.

County buildings have been closed since March 16 due to the pandemic. The new operating procedures and limited hours will be in effect until at least June 22, when the county is tentatively scheduled to move the next phase of reopening.

In this interim phase, the county offices and community center in El Jebel will open on Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Clerk and Recorder’s Office will be open for motor vehicle transactions that cannot be completed online on every weekday but Wednesday.

Vehicle license plate renewals can be completed online at www/mydmv.colorado.gov, by mail or by dropping off in a 24-hour ballot box.

Recording documents, searches for documents and picking up marriage licenses can be done weekdays except Wednesdays.

For the building department in El Jebel, permit applications can be dropped off weekdays except Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Customers will be alerted when permits are available for pick-up.

Members of the public and all county employees will be required to wear face coverings, adhere to social distancing and occupancy restrictions in county buildings.

A reduced number of employees will staff facilities. The county has added Plexiglas to work areas where there is contact with the public and installed more sanitizer stations. There will be more frequent cleaning.

On June 2, public hearings will resume on matters before the county commissioners and other boards for land use files, liquor licenses and other topics.

“Members of the public will be required to sign up in advance for attendance at all meetings and hearings so that room capacity can be monitored,” the county statement said.

A sign-up sheet for meetings will be posted at http://www.eaglecounty.us as well as linked to each board’s agenda. Walk-up visitors will be accommodated when possible, but those who signed up in advance will be given priority.

Meetings that prove to be particularly in high demand will be closed to the public and comments will be collected through an electronic form that provides written and video options.

“Regardless of meeting room availability, the county is encouraging all members of the public to use the electronic form to limit in-person interactions,” the county statement said. The public comment form for each individual meeting or hearing will be available at http://www.eaglecounty.us, as well as linked to meeting agendas as appropriate.

All public meetings and hearings are streamed live at http://www.ecgtv.com/live and at http://www.Facebook.com/EagleCounty.