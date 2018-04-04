Detours into and out of Aspen change Friday

Detours for motorists coming in and out of Aspen will significantly change on Friday, and will remain in place 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Crews were able to finish the first phase of the Castle Creek Bridge construction project early and are moving onto the next one. That will require inbound vehicles to go over the bridge, continue on Hallam Street and turn right on to Sixth Street and then Main. This will allow crews to tear up the road south of the S-curves for utility work and other improvements.

Outbound traffic will go from Main Street to Fifth to Hallam and out of town over the bridge.

Significant traffic delays are anticipated during peak travel times for both inbound and outbound traffic.

Crews will work from approximately 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday and some Saturdays. Weather permitting, it is anticipated that crews will work this Saturday. The new detour will continue to be in effect through nights and over the weekends. Outbound motorists are urged to use both lanes until the merge point.

Emergency service vehicles will use the same routes as general traffic. Motorists are reminded to move over for all emergency vehicles.

For more information, log onto castlecreekbridge.com or by emailing info@castlecreekbridge.com, or calling or texting to (970) 618-5379.