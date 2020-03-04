Democrats in Roaring Fork Valley prepare for precinct caucuses Saturday

Democrats in the Roaring Fork Valley are preparing to hold their precinct caucuses Saturday to take care of business not addressed in Tuesday’s presidential primary.

Democrats will support their choice for U.S. Senate, share ideas for the party platform and elect precinct committee people and delegates to their county party assembly. Any person registered as a Democrat on or before Feb. 14, 2020, and 18 years of age on or before Election Day on Nov. 3 can attend.

In the midvalley, Eagle County Democrats from precincts 7, 8, 24 and 25 will meet at the Basalt Library, 14 Midland Ave. The caucus will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. with check-in starting at 1:30 p.m.

In Pitkin County, all 10 precincts will meet at the Aspen High School Commons. Doors open at 1 p.m.