Deadline is Friday for candidates to run for Crown Mountain Park board

Crown Mountain Park is a popular destination in the El Jebel area. A property tax hike approved in 2018 is allowing more improvements.

Aspen Times file

The deadline for becoming a candidate for the Crown Mountain Park and Recreation District’s board of directors is Friday.

Self-nomination and acceptance forms are available for candidates from the district’s designated election official, Jon Erickson. His office is located in the Eagle Valley so anyone wishing to enter the election must contact Erickson at 28 Second St., Suite 213, Edwards, CO 81632. The phone number at the office is 970-926-6060.

The completed nomination and acceptance forms must be received by Erickson by the end of the business day Friday.

Two of the five board seats are up for election. The terms are for three years. Incumbent Robert Hubbell cannot run again because of term limits.

The board of directors oversees Crown Mountain Park in the El Jebel area, which includes athletic fields and the infrastructure to support them. The popular park hosts numerous kids’ team sports such as lacrosse, baseball and soccer. There is a BMX track that will be part of an expanded bike park this year. There are playgrounds, tennis and basketball courts, a paved walking path and a dog park.

Crown Mountain has a budget of $1.84 million for 2020 with $910,276 in the general fund, $474,000 in capital projects and $457,622 for debt service.

The board of directors meets in a regular meeting once per month. There are occasional special meetings, as well.