Daly Townhome unit up for grabs in Snowmass

Applications are now open for the deed-restricted sale of Daly Townhome unit 2 in Snowmass Village. In-complex and downsizing applications will be accepted through Jan. 19; all other applicants have until Feb. 4 to submit the requisite materials.

The three-bedroom, three-bathroom unit on Assay Hill Court rings in at $366,944; homeowners’ association dues total $625 per month. Snowmass Village employees who have worked in the town for at least one year and Pitkin County employees who have worked in the county for at least three years are eligible to apply, with a maximum annual income of $210,081 and a maximum net worth of $314,123.

A lottery will determine the purchaser of the home at a yet-to-be-determined date. Call the Snowmass Village Housing department at 970-923-2360 or go to tosv.com to access the application materials.