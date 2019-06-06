Crown Mountain Park will host Summerfest on Saturday

Hot air balloons prepare for a launch at Crown Mountain Park in 2017.

Scott CondonThe Aspen Times

Crown Mountain Park will host the 2019 Summerfest Balloon Bash on Saturday and Sunday.

Both days will be packed with events for family fun in the midvalley park adjacent to the Eagle County office building. Both days will feature a hot air balloon launch and rides in tethered balloons starting at 7 a.m.

A 97-foot-tall balloon featuring Smokey Bear will take to the skies with several other colorful participants. The diameter at the hat brim is 72 feet. The balloon weight is 1,130 pounds.

The Smokey Bear balloon is owned by a nonprofit entity dedicated to promoting wildfire prevention education. Fourteen wildland firefighters from the Upper Colorado Interagency Fire Management Unit will provide balloon support. Many of them were involved in fighting last summer’s Lake Christine Fire.

The event also includes a 5K run in tribute to Jim Calaway, a philanthropist who died this year. Proceeds will go to the Calaway-Young Cancer Center.

There also will be a free kids zone, music, pancake breakfasts and golf in the park.

For the full schedule, go to http://www.crownmtn.org.