Crown Mountain Park board candidates outline issues, stances

Crown Mountain Park is a popular destination in the El Jebel area. An election will be held May 5 for two seats on the park and recreation district's board of directors.

Six candidates are running for two seats in the Crown Mountain Park and Recreation District’s board of directors election May 5.

Incumbent Bonnie Scott is seeking reelection. Robert Hubbell’s second term is expiring and he cannot seek another.

The terms for the two seats up for election will be for three years.

Following are biographies that the candidates supplied to the district.

Eric Aanonsen is a project manager in the construction industry. As the father of two young children and a soccer coach for one 8U kids’ soccer team, his family utilizes the park’s amenities frequently.

When asked about the biggest issue facing the park, he replied, “I would prefer to hear directly from staff and park users what they feel is the biggest issue facing the park. But I believe addressing any deferred maintenance issues, and ensuring sufficient care is given to keep existing amenities in working order is of great importance. As the saying goes, ‘An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.’”

Former Basalt Mayor Leroy Duroux, a retired finish carpenter, touted his experience in elected office and on special district boards. He was involved in the creation of the park and recreation district when he was a Basalt council member. He also has served on the Mid Valley Metro District and currently serves on the Roaring Fork Fire and Rescue board. He was on Town Council for nine-and-a-half years and as mayor for eight years.

“With all my years of service on these boards, I realize how important it is to listen and review all options before making decisions,” he said.

Duroux wrote that the recreation district must explore ways to expand and improve facilities.

“The biggest issue facing Crown Mountain Park is the overuse of the park, in my opinion,” he said. “A growing problem! Can the Recreation District meet its obligations of providing recreation activities for its members with only one facility?”

Denise Latousek is a health and fitness specialist and event planner. As a board member, she said she would help establish services to meet present and future needs of the community.

“The park’s future should look into a field house, rec center — which can include much-needed youth and senior events and services, concessions (which can bring in revenue) and additional sporting events and tournaments which will boost our economy,” Latousek wrote.

Stevens Loomis wrote in his bio that much of his 30-year banking career was spent as a small business loan officer. He is “very familiar” with financial accounting, budgeting and credit underwriting, all skills that would help the district, he said.

“I imagine the biggest issue facing the park is continued funding of park operations, to assure the park can maintain its many recreational and sporting facilities and venues in prime condition, and be able to develop more such opportunities, such as the ongoing BMX expansion,” Loomis wrote.

As for the park’s future, he said, “I’d love to see the park develop an indoor recreation center, which would offer more activities and opportunities for our youth and residents to recreate during the winter months and shoulder seasons.”

Bonnie Scott is an incumbent board member seeking re-election. She is a graphic designer and bookkeeper and has served on the park and recreation district’s board for four years.

“Recent issues highlight our increased need for access to outdoor recreation,” Scott wrote. “The health and wellness of our local community is imperative now more than ever. CMP should continue to focus on providing access to outdoor amenities and driving income/revenue/interest in local businesses. We need a strategy that addresses the current issues of upkeep and needs and the care of valuable equipment.”

Former Basalt mayor and councilman Rick Stevens said he is running because the incredible parcel of land needs to be managed to guarantee it is sustainable, well managed and responsive to the diverse needs of the community.

“The challenge the park faces is how to deal with the community’s values of preserving the natural environment while balancing the active uses that so many enjoy,” Stevens wrote. “With effective and proactive leadership this special place will thrive.”

The full biographies can be found at https://www.crownmtn.org/election-information.

There will be a polling place at the Eagle County community building from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on May 5, but social-distancing requirements could make it a longer process than usual. Voters have the option of requesting an absentee ballot from designated election official Jon Erickson. Forms are available at the district’s website at the address above. They must be returned to Erickson by 5 p.m. on April 28.

For any questions, Erickson can be reached at 970-926-6060 extension 101 or jon@mwcpaa.com.