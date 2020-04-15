COVID-19 testing coming to El Jebel on Thursday

Eagle County’s mobile resource center, the MIRA Bus, will offer free testing for COVID-19 in El Jebel the next two Thursdays, April 16 and 23.

The testing is intended for people who are experiencing symptoms of the new coronavirus such as headache, sore throat, fever, dry cough, inability to taste and smell, shortness of breath, ear aches, body aches, diarrhea, fatigue, vomiting and abdominal pain. People with those symptoms should call Midvalley Family Practice at 970-927-4666 for an appointment for a free screening to determine if testing is necessary.

When testing is recommended, people will be given a designated time to come to the MIRA Bus. Each person should drive to the site alone, if possible. There is bilingual staff on site.

Tests will be administered at the playground at the El Jebel Mobile Home Park, off El Jebel Road. The testing site will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Testing takes 10 minutes and will be done using a nasal swab. Results should be available within 72 hours.

“Patients should act as if they are positive,” said a news release from the Eagle County Public Safety team. “This means staying at home and self-isolating.”