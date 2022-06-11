Correction for Reveal service
The Aspen Times gave the incorrect date for the memorial service honoring the life of Michael Reveal.
The event will be held Sunday (June 12) on top of Aspen Mountain. Complimentary gondola rides will be available at 1:30 p.m.
