Community Briefs: Get your free sweet peas in Aspen; boating open at Ruedi Reservoir

Free sweet peas in Aspen

Aspen Historical Society’s annual spring giveaway of sweet peas is underway.

In partnership with The Aspen Times and sponsors Bryan May Architecture + Interiors and Aspen Chamber Resort Association, AHS has set up the following pick-up locations:

• WheelerWheeler/Stallard Museum, 620 W. Bleeker St. Look for a basket on the front porch.

• ACRA, 590 N. Mill St. Seeds available at the front desk, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

• Bryan May Architecture + Interiors, 501 Rio Grande Place, Suite 109. Look for a basket outside the door.

AHS members (Lixiviator and above) will receive a mailed pack of seeds soon.

Ruedi now open to boating

Ruedi Reservoir boat ramp is now open along with watercraft inspection and decontamination for aquatic nuisance species.

The inspections and decontaminations are required to protect the reservoir from the invasion of such destructive species as zebra and quagga mussels.

Seventeen mussel-infested boats were identified and decontaminated through the Ruedi Boat Inspection Program in 2020, the most found in Colorado and the most ever intercepted at Ruedi Reservoir, indicating an increasing threat to Colorado waters, according to Ruedi Water and Power Authority. Most of the infected boats had come from Lake Powell, which is infested with quagga mussels.

Eagle County public health orders must be followed while recreating in the area. At this time, those orders include staying at home if showing any symptoms of COVID-19 and wearing a face covering while interacting with inspectors or those not in the same family.

The Ruedi public boat ramp hours for the 2021 season are as follows:

• May 1 to 28, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• May 29 to June 30, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• July 1 to Sept. 6, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

– Sept. 7 to Oct. 31, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

More information at http://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/whiteriver/notices/?cid=STELPRDB5176138 and http://www.eaglecounty.us/covid-19/ .