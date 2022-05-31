Community briefs: Free physicals for Aspen-area high schoolers; AARP driver safety class in Glenwood

Steadman offers physicals for prep athletes

The Steadman Clinic will be providing free pre-participation physicals for high school students in the Aspen area for the second straight year.

The physicals are set for 2-6 p.m. Thursday and will be conducted at The Steadman Clinic offices in Aspen Valley Hospital.

The physicals are also being offered to students who are members of the Aspen Valley Ski & Snowboard Club.

“We offered this service last year in Aspen for the first time, and it was very well received,” said Erin Young, head athletic trainer of the AVSC and a certified athletic trainer at The Steadman Clinic. “We are looking forward to an even bigger response this year as word spreads around the community about the free physicals.”

The service is open to all student-athletes entering grades 9-12 this coming fall, as well as all student members of AVSC. Physical forms must be signed and filled out by a parent or guardian, and student-athletes under age 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. No appointments are necessary.





AARP driver safety class in Glenwood

High Country RSVP (Retired Senior Volunteer Program) will be hosting an AARP driver safety class on June 7 for drivers age 50 and older.

The class covers the following topics: how to compensate for changes in vision, hearing and reaction time; how to handle problem situations such as left turns, right of way, freeway traffic, trucks and blind spots while driving; what to do if confronted by an aggressive driver; how medications may affect driving; how to properly use anti-lock brakes, air bags and safety belts; and how to assess your own and others’ driving abilities with a personal driving capability Index.

The class takes place at Colorado Mountain College in Glenwood Springs.

Most Colorado auto insurance companies offer discounts to those who complete the course. Cost is $20 for AARP members and $25 for nonmembers. Space is limited, and pre-registration is required. Call High Country to RSVP at 970-947-8460.