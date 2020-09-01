Commissioners Aspen airport discussion continues next week

Airplanes wait to take off on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport. (Photo by Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times)

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Discussion about the future of the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport continued Tuesday during a work session of the Pitkin County board of commissioners, though no decisions were made.

The board has been spearheading a community-based discussion and debate about building a new terminal and other aspects of an improved airport facility for more than a year and half, though preparations for the discussion began years before that.

Four committees featuring numerous residents put together a list of recommendations that were presented to commissioners in the spring. The public was allowed to comment on those recommendations at two meetings last month.

Board members spent two hours during a work session last week and two more hours Tuesday discussing those recommendations and whether to support them. And they’re not finished yet.

In fact, the board has not begun to discuss the trickier aspects of the proposed plan, including reconfiguring the airfield to allow larger planes to fly into Aspen. Commissioners will again take up the topic next week during their regular Tuesday work session beginning at 9:30 a.m.

The current Aspen-Pitkin County Airport is aging, inadequate and unsafe for workers.