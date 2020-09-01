Commissioners Aspen airport discussion continues next week
Discussion about the future of the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport continued Tuesday during a work session of the Pitkin County board of commissioners, though no decisions were made.
The board has been spearheading a community-based discussion and debate about building a new terminal and other aspects of an improved airport facility for more than a year and half, though preparations for the discussion began years before that.
Four committees featuring numerous residents put together a list of recommendations that were presented to commissioners in the spring. The public was allowed to comment on those recommendations at two meetings last month.
Board members spent two hours during a work session last week and two more hours Tuesday discussing those recommendations and whether to support them. And they’re not finished yet.
In fact, the board has not begun to discuss the trickier aspects of the proposed plan, including reconfiguring the airfield to allow larger planes to fly into Aspen. Commissioners will again take up the topic next week during their regular Tuesday work session beginning at 9:30 a.m.
The current Aspen-Pitkin County Airport is aging, inadequate and unsafe for workers.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Conservation groups acquire private, developable land up Independence Pass
For the second time in three years, two conservation groups have teamed to buy privately-owned mining claims within the Collegiate Peaks Wilderness east of Aspen. The purchases remove any chance of development on the stunning properties.