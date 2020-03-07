Colorado Gov. Jared Polis stops through Glenwood

Colorado Governor Jared Polis speaks with members of the community during a public meeting on Friday morning.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

Gov. Jared Polis exited his black suburban shortly after 8 a.m. in Glenwood Springs on Friday.

Polis’ first order of business was to tour a future affordable housing site, which once completed will provide units for Iron Mountain Hot Springs, Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park and Colorado Department of Transportation employees.

“We need both,” Polis, a Democrat, said with respect to free market and affordable housing. “This is an example of a good partnership that’ll have 19 units; about five will be (for) our state employees.”

Following his tour of the site located just east of Iron Mountain Hot Springs and immediately south of Interstate 70, the governor headed to Morgridge Commons.

John Krousouloudis, chair of the Garfield County Democrats, introduced Polis to the nearly 100 people in attendance Friday morning.

“He took on the role over a year ago, and what I personally love is he’s delivering results,” Krousouloudis said.

Polis discussed the ongoing mission of examining state-owned properties and how they could be repurposed to meet the needs of local communities like Glenwood Springs.

“We’re doing a full inventory of all of our state-owned properties,” Polis said. “We’re excited to partner with you for that.”

Polis also commended Glenwood Springs for becoming one of the few cities in the U.S. to be powered entirely by renewable energy. Last year, City Council unanimously approved a resolution to purchase wind power supplied by the Municipal Energy Agency of Nebraska.

“I was just highlighting Glenwood Springs and Aspen at the Net Zero Cities conference in Loveland yesterday,” Polis said. “Of course our goal is 100% renewable energy statewide by 2040.”

In addition to housing and renewable energy, it wasn’t long before COVID-19 was brought up. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment announced Thursday that two people had tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Colorado.

“We want to act initially, strongly and boldly to try to contain it,” Polis said. “Congress did get their act together to pass an emergency supplemental (bill) of about $8 billion, which we’re appreciative of. I think it’ll be signed shortly by the president.”

DACA recipient Mateo Lozano, 25, said he attended Friday’s meet and greet to ask Polis if he would sign a Senate bill that would protect individuals from civil arrest while present at a courthouse.

“You’re supposed to be able to be safe when you go to a courthouse,” Lozano said. “That’s why I want to take advantage of any chance possible to talk to the governor about that.”