Climber rescued near Maroon Bells after falling, breaking wrist

Mountain Rescue Aspen simultaneously responded to two different incidents Tuesday in the Maroon Bells Wilderness Area.

MRA, with the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office, mobilized a team to help a 37-year-old male who had fallen 15 to 20 feet and had broken his wrist on North Maroon Peak. The man "has a medical condition requiring him to climb with specialized equipment using mainly his arms" and needed help evacuating the area.

He was found by a pair of hikers, who called 911 on his behalf. The man was taken to Aspen Valley Hospital for medical evaluation.

The other incident involved the search for a 73-year-old man and his 12-year-old grandson, who had been scheduled to return on Monday. A foot team en route to the injured climber came in contact with the pair, who were both in good health and on their way out of the wilderness area.