Class Pass returns for 2020, includes eight local gyms

Back by popular demand, the Workout Class Pass that allows for 48 combined visits to eight local gyms goes on sale Thursday and the benefits start Jan. 1.

The 2020 Workout Class Pass is accepted at eight local gyms — Jean-Robert’s Gym, O2 Yoga, CO247 Fitness, Cyclebar, TAC Fitness & Wellness, Zaya Yoga, Pure Barre Aspen and Arjuna Hot Yoga — from January through June.

The pass, sponsored by The Aspen Times, is good for one visit to each facility every month from Jan. 1 to June 30. The pass costs $99 ($2.06 per visit if used in full).

There are only 200 of the limited-edition passes and the Class Passes in 2019 sold out.

For more information or to buy a 2020 Class Pass, go to workoutclasspass.aspentimes.com.