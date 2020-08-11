City to ask Aspen voters to extend sales tax for public education

Aspen City Hall.

Aspen Times file photo

Aspen City Council on Tuesday voted to put a question on the Nov. 3 ballot that asks residents to extend for five years a 0.3% sales tax to fund the Aspen School District.

The tax is set to expire Dec. 31, 2021, so asking voters this fall to extend it gives officials time to ask it again if it fails in November.

This is the second time that the district and city government have asked for an extension, with the first one being in 2016.

Voters first approved the sales tax in November of 2012, which went into effect in January of 2013.

The original question asked voters to increase the sales tax rate from 2.1% to 2.4% for the purpose of supporting public education.

In the past four years, the tax has generated between $2.1 million and $2.46 million annually.

The sales tax revenue helps shore up the gap in state funding that the local school district has grappled with for more than a decade.

Voters also approved a mill levy in 2015 to support Aspen public schools, which costs property owners an additional $3 per $100,000 of assessed value.

The property tax revenue generates about $1 million a year.