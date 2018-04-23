City of Aspen to hold Castle Creek Bridge updates

Need child care financial assistance?

The deadline to apply for financial aid for child care with the city of Aspen is approaching.

Kids First and the city of Aspen provide a financial aid program to help defray the expense of child care for working families. The deadline for applications is May 1, with assistance to begin June 1. Everyone who currently receives financial aid must reapply.

Applications are available at Kids First or at http://www.city ofaspen.com/316/Financial-Aid. For more information, contact Kids First at 970-920-5769, or email cecelia.martin@cityofaspen.com.

Castle Creek Bridge update meeting Wednesday

If residents, business owners or commuters want updates about the Castle Creek Bridge project, they have a formal opportunity Wednesday to hear the latest news or air any grievances they may have with the city of Aspen.

The city is just about a month in on its $4.6 million project that improves the Hallam Street/S-curves corridor. Construction and detours at the entrance to Aspen continue until mid-June, when activity will take a hiatus until mid-August and resume through October.

The first monthly update meeting with the project team is scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday in the Sister Cities room in the basement of City Hall. There will be a second meeting at 4 p.m., followed by a conference call recap at 5 p.m.

Conference call information can be found at: global.gotomeeting.com/join/315961749 and people can also dial in by calling 646-749-3122, with the access code 315-961-749.

Each meeting will cover upcoming work schedules and traffic impacts.

After this week, the update meetings will occur on the fourth Wednesday of every month. Those dates are May 23, June 27 (conference call only), July 25 (11 a.m. and 4 p.m. sessions), Aug. 22, Sept. 26 and Oct. 24.

For more information, log onto castlecreekbridge.com, or contact the project information team via email at info@castlecreekbridge.com, or texting or calling the hotline at 970-618-5379.

City giving outsiders an insider's view with new data site

The city of Aspen has launched an open data site called MAP ASPEN, which provides public access to GIS information for free.

Features of MAP ASPEN that may be useful to the public include tools for viewing zoning and voting districts, obtaining 3-D elevation models and topography, as well as accessing ready-to-print maps of parks, trails and parking information, and browsing and downloading current and historic aerial photos and more.

MAP ASPEN can be accessed through the GIS program page on the city's website, hwww.cityofaspen.com/gis, or directly through the Map Aspen open data site, https://mapaspen-cityofaspen.opendata.arcgis.com.