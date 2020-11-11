City of Aspen closes Red Brick, delays ice garden opening

A sign is posted on the closed Red Brick Recreation Facility in Aspen on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)

Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times

The city of Aspen has closed one of its recreation facilities and delayed the opening of the ice garden due to COVID-19 issues.

The Red Brick Recreation Center closed Wednesday and will remain closed through Nov. 18.

A recent Pitkin County order for some staff to quarantine after exposure to COVID-19 impacted the staffing levels required to operate the facility safely, according to city officials.

The city will delay opening the ice garden until Nov. 30.

City Manager Sara Ott updated Aspen City Council on Tuesday about the situation.

“As the rate of spread is increasing alarmingly here in Pitkin County, we’re running into our own issues with our own government operations, due to it,” she said. “We are to a point where enough staff have been placed under quarantine or isolation that we cannot adequately staff that facility over the next seven days, and we will be concentrating our staff resources on trying to keep the Aspen Recreation Center open.”

She also told council that if COVID-19 cases continue on their current trajectory and the state of Colorado hands down heavier capacity restrictions, larger impacts to recreation could be felt across several spectrums.

“There’s a very good likelihood that we may not be able to keep our recreation facilities open, most notably organized use like youth sports groups are not going to be permitted inside them,” Ott said. “The reality is setting in on the services we provide to the community and we are starting to see community impacts due to the COVID spread again.”

While closed to public use for climbing, fitness and programming until Nov. 18, the Red Brick will remain open for private contract use, such as gymnastics, which operate with their staff and under outlined safety protocols.

During the public closure, the Red Brick will undergo a deep clean following all COVID-19 protocols.

