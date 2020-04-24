City of Aspen accepting COVID-19 construction plans

The city of Aspen is accepting and processing applications from construction professionals who are seeking to re-open a job site that was shut down due to COVID-19 public health orders.

All application materials and associated rules are posted at http://www.cityofaspen.com/covidconstruction.

No job site can resume work until the application is approved by the city. The earliest work can resume is Monday with city approval, according to a press release issued on Thursday.

Once open, a job site must adhere to all regular city construction rules, as well as Pitkin County Public Health orders for construction sites, which are available at cityofaspen.com.

Support Local Journalism Donate



All sites must have an approval notice posted onsite and a list of approved sites will be on the city’s website.

Standard construction hours are in place, which are Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Aspen City Council is meeting on Monday, April 27 at 4 p.m. in a work session to discuss a possible extension of construction hours and other construction related issues. That meeting can be viewed at http://www.cityofaspen.com or on the city’s Facebook page.